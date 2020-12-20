Review: Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone

Wireless chargers are a dime a dozen these days. They vary in design from the basic disc to dual platforms to stands. My Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone review looks at a wireless charger that follows the basic disc design but adds a bit of elegance and a lot of weight.

Specifications

Wireless Charging: Charge your smartphone without cables by simply laying your phone on the Stone surface.

High-Power Charger: Enhance your experience with fast charging up to 10W for compatible devices.

Real Marble: Compact and durable, design in real marble for an elegant look. The integrated cable ensures maximum strength.

Qi-Compatible: Works at standard speed with all Qi-enabled devices. For a full compatibility list visit the Eggtronic website.

Compatibility: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, S7 edge, S7, S6 Edge, S6, Note; Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus; LG G3, G4, G6, G7, Optimus G PRO, V30, V30+, V35, V40; Sony XPERIA | XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3

Diameter: 4.65 in

Thickness: 0.82 in

Input: 5V 2A

Output: 5W/7.5W/10W fast charge

Color: Black or White marble

First Impressions

HEAVY & SOLID. This is one substantial charging puck, and looks great. It’s packed simply in a cardboard box, and comes with a permanently attached USB-A cable. On the bottom it’s covered with a soft velvety black material, which makes for good non skid, non scratch performance. That velvet covering on the bottom is actually important, since the marble the rest of the puck is made out of actually would scratch a wood or other soft surface. I also noticed that the USB cable is permanently attached, and enters the puck at a little jaggedly carved notch. It’s USB-A only.

Performance

Eggtronic states that the charging stone works with all Qi-compatible devices at standard speeds. The specifications also indicate the wireless charger is capable of charging speeds of 5W, 7.5W, and 10W fast charge. During testing with both the Google Pixel 5 and the iPhone 12 Pro, the stone did seem to charge as expected. In the case of the Pixel 5, it did charge on the slow end due to Google’s proprietary charging technology while the iPhone 12 Pro charged faster. With both phones, charging worked fine with phone cases on as well. As far as charging performance, I had no complaints as it charged devices as expected.

About that permanently attached, USB-A only cord. That’s the biggest flaw of this product. The cord is permanently attached to the puck – so if you want a longer or shorter cord, you’re out of luck. Additionally, the carved notch that the cord enters the puck at on the charger is jagged – which has led to the beginning of a an abrasion fraying right where the cord enters the puck. On a non-replaceable cable. that’s a major issue. And finally, it’s USB-A. On a solid stone puck that’s ostensibly supposed to last a while, it’s unacceptable to use this old, outdated, phased out standard. It should be using USB-C.

Final Thoughts

The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone is an elegant wireless charger that makes a great desk item if you’ve got cash to spare. To be honest, there’s not much else to say about it; it looks great and it works as expected.

With an MSRP of US$59.90, the Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone isn’t exactly cheap. It is listed on Amazon for $49.99, which is still expensive for a wireless charging pad. However, you are getting a pretty big slab of genuine marble that looks really elegant and classy when sitting on your desk. I don’t know what the price of marble is these days, but it does seem reasonably priced all things considered.