Review: Redragon Anvil GS520 Speakers

When it comes to using a PC or even a laptop, most everyone wants speakers to be able to listen to music, videos or just sound in general. There are certainly millions of options out there to choose from which means you can get something cheap, expensive, large, small or whatever.

Thanks to the awesome folks over at RedragonShop, I was sent over a set of their Redragon Anvil GS520 computer speakers. The question is, for the price of $39.99 how do these speakers deliver when it comes to sound as that’s obviously the most important feature when it comes to a set of speakers.

Specifications

Package Size : 7.48 x 6.69 x 4.33 inches

: 7.48 x 6.69 x 4.33 inches Item Weight : 1.98 pounds

: 1.98 pounds 2.0 Channel Stereo : Yes

: Yes 3.5mm Mic/Headset Jack : Yes

: Yes RGB LED Backlit : Yes

: Yes Power Consumption: 5W x 2

Features

Classic design and simple structure 2.0 Channel stereo speakers Adopted low-voltage digital power for crystal clear sound Maximum Power of 5W x 2 RGB lighting with touch control

The Redragon Anvil GS520 are very lightweight and are the usual plug and play set of speakers. They plug into an AC outlet on the wall or a power strip, then plug into the back of the PC. There are no drivers or anything else which makes them easy to use on a PC, laptop or anything that has a 3.5mm jack.

The speakers have control buttons for both volume up and volume down. Simply press the + sign to turn up the volume and press the – to turn it down. My one complaint here is that I wish they were either touch capacitive or it was a volume knob. Having actual buttons that get pushed seem a bit old school, but it works nonetheless.

Since the Redragon Anvil GS520 comes with RGB lighting, there is a button on the top of the right speaker that allows you to change the colors between 6 different settings. Simple press of the button changes the color and again, there’s no special software that’s needed for the RGB lighting.

As is the case with any speaker review, the question asked most is all about sound quality. So where does the Redragon Anvil GS520 stand in that department you ask?

Let me start off by saying, these aren’t Bose speakers by any means, which is what I’ve used for the past 6 – 7 years on my PC. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t good.

As stated originally, these speakers currently cost $39.99 so they are what you obviously call affordable speakers. For me, I tested them on my daily PC when viewing Twitch streams, watching YouTube and listening to Spotify.

Sound quality was clear and crisp, even when turned all the way up, though turning speakers all the way up isn’t something I normally do and certainly don’t suggest.

When listening to music that had a bit of bass to it, the bass came through the speakers very well. It wasn’t overpowering or under impressive in any way. The bass didn’t override the lows and highs or anything similar and kept the listening experience ideal.

The highs and lows are always crystal clear when listening to music on the Redragon Anvil GS520 speakers. There’s never distortion at least from what I’ve experienced which again makes the experience very well worth it and enjoyable.

Throw in the fact that the speakers do have RGB lighting is an extra bonus in my book. As we all know, RGB is something that a lot of people enjoy and want, and while it’s certainly not going to light up a room, it gives a nice touch to the speakers as they sit on your desk or table or whatever you might use.

