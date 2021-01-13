Review: 1More Quad Driver Headphones

The 1 More Quad Driver earphones are the flagship for 1More after the incredible success of their bang for buck Triple Driver Earphones. In many ways, the Triple’s rewrote the rulebook for what you should expect from sub $100 earphones and were one of my favorite sets of earbuds for a very long time. The Triples sound, styling, build, and accessories are almost impossible to match for the price. Then the Quad Drivers were sent to me, and things really changed.

The Quad driver is set to take on the higher end of the audiophile earbud market. To cater to those people obsessive about sound and to challenge the established name brand in the portable audio market. The Triple Driver are $100 earbuds that sound like $200 earbuds so I am hopeful going into this review that the Quad Driver also manages to punch well above their price tag.

Specifications

Type: In-Ear

Weight: 18.5 g

Cable Length: 1.25 m

In-line Remote Controls and Microphone: Yes

Cable Material: Oxygen-free Copper Wire

Plug: 3.5 mm Gold Plated

Frequency Range: 20-40,000 Hz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sensitivity: 99 dB

Rated Power: 5 mW

Packaging And Accessories

Packaging might not be overly important in the grand scheme of things to most people, but this is really where 1More starts to show you what they are all about. Meticulous detail. Let’s start with the sleeve. A nice matte satin finish, tasteful graphics where you can clearly see what the earphones look like and of course some key points about key features. No tacky shouty graphics, no dubious marketing BS, and no propaganda.

Removing the sleeve requires you to lift a brushed metal magnetic tab and then out slides and very high-quality cardboard bookcase box finished in black gold and red. It feels substantial and very premium, in fact, I have unboxed headphones over $1,000 that fail to impress with the packaging. It might not be all wood and metal but it does feel special. Flip the lid back and that special feeling continues.

On the left-hand side, the box is covered with lots of hands drawn design notes and exploded diagrams of the Quad Driver earphones which give you an idea of what these are all about. A kind of insight into the process from concept, to design, to implementation. The right-hand side has the earphones behind a film cover and the accessories beautifully laid out in a presentation style. Everything in its right place and in order.

So what do you get when you buy a set of 1More Quad Driver Earphones? Well quite a lot actually, both in terms of quantity and quality. Everything is bespoke, specifically designed to be used with the Quads. A brushed metal shirt clip and airplane headphone adapter are nice additions as is the heavily knurled gold plated 1/4 inch adapter.

The leather carrying case is excellent. It’s a solid case as opposed to a soft version and its black with red stitching and has the 1More logo embossed. Perfect for storing your earbuds when they aren’t being used.

The ear tips are custom. Honestly, nobody really does custom ear tips, and most companies are content to just throw in some generic silicone tips and the occasional set of Comply foam. 1More provides 9 sets of tips in total (8 in the box and 1 already installed on the earbuds). Three of them are wide bore foam tips which are slightly rubberized. They feel much nicer than complies and are very grippy inside the ear. There are another 6 sets of tips all included and these are the ones that seem special.

They are high-quality silicone and have venting built directly into the borehole. I have never seen a design like this and I was interested to see how they would affect the sound, as they seem to be an integral part of how the earphones work.

Sound Quality

This is where the 1More Quad Driver really start to show their teeth. A spacious, smooth and detailed sound profile. They have a sparkle to the top end, an enhanced set of lows a the midrange is smooth and packed with detail.

Treble: Straight out the box the treble seemed to be a bit too sparkly but after a bit of burn into both the earphones and my brain it settles down and became full of detail and energy. It’s nice to see them not rolling off the treble as many other manufacturers do these days to cater for the masses. A strong top end, especially combined with a meaty set of lows really enhances the majority of modern music. This is especially true when listening to EDM where the top end peaks on Infected Mushrooms Converting Vegetarians EP is really brought life.

Midrange: The Mids are the star of the show, smooth with lots and lots of detail yet they are presented with so much air and space it makes you crave more. The positively blow through the competition at this price. Strings or vocals they all benefit from that separation and layering that gives an almost 3d effect to the midrange. There is no peaking of the upper midrange either, it is consistent and natural. Not once during the review did we feel there was anything forced in the midrange and its seem to handle any track we throw at them.

Lows: I wouldn’t go as far as calling the Quad Driver a set of bass head earphones but they are able to put down an impressive amount of bass quantity. There is lots of texture to the bass and the decay of the low notes with a smooth 3d falloff makes the headphone as a whole sound very immersive. Detail is very strong in the lows just as it is in the highs and mids and that makes for a very refined listening experience. Perhaps the best thing about the lows on the 1More Quad Driver is the lack of muddy mid bass and nonexistent bleed into the midrange.

Final Thoughts

The 1More Quad Drivers are definitely something I absolutely enjoy and would recommend to anyone willing to spend $170 – $200 on some wired earbuds.

You get comfort, sound quality and an absolutely durable product which is often hard to come by when it comes to earbuds and headphones these days as so many companies are making sets that are pretty darn cheap in every way possible.

If 1More can keep pushing out products like they have with the 1More Quad Drivers, then that will only make others in this industry hopefully do the same that will in turn allow to get their money worth when purchasing earbuds.