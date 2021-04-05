Review: Accell Air USB-C Driver-less Dock

Docking stations are something that are easy to find most anywhere you turn as there are hundreds if not thousands to choose from. Sadly, in today’s world, trying to get by without one is becoming much more difficult as manufacturers of laptops are including less and less ports on their products when they ship them. Thanks to the awesome folks over at Accell, they have sent me their newest product called the Accell Air USB-C Driver-less Dock.

Features

USB 3.1 Gen 2 – Fast 10 Gbps data transfer rate, doubling the speed from USB 3.0

4K Ultra HD – More pixels for sharper and engaging pictures

Ports include: Two HDMI, Three USB-A, and a USB-C 87W PD

Dual Display Support – Increased productivity by extending displays for multitask-heavy roles

4GB Internal Storage

Pocket-size docking station: 5.5 x 3 x 0.75″, 0.5 lb

The Accell Air USB-C Driver-less Dock integrates three USB-A 3.1 Gen. 2 ports at 10 Gbps each, one USB-C port with 87 W Power Delivery passthrough, and two HDMI ports capable of 1080p or 4K in a travel-friendly form factor requiring no dedicated AC adapter power source. Perhaps its biggest draw is that it supports MacOS, ChromeOS, Windows 10, and even Android devices to be more versatile than most other docking stations. Android users must first install the “Accell Driver-Less” app from the Google Play store in order for the dock to be recognized.

The number one greatest feature of the Accell Air is its size. It’s small enough to fit into your pocket, which means it’s very portable to take anywhere you need to take it without having to worry about carrying something bulky around with you.

One thing to note is that it does have an optional built-in driver that allows extended viewing across multiple monitors and is compatible with a range of operating systems. This is just something that adds a bit extra to the already simple to use Accell Air.

The second greatest feature of the Accell Air is the ease of use. It’s a plug and play device. All you have to do is plug whatever it is you need to power into it, select the operating system of that device and you’re up and running in a matter of seconds. Of course throw in the fact that there are no drivers that are required to be installed whenever you plug something into it, and the Accell Air is something that just can’t be beaten for what it does.

For Android devices, users may download the “Accell Driver-Less” app from Google Play store to allow screen sharing onto big screen TV. The app allows connection of Android devices to external monitor, keyboard, mouse and USB peripherals, turning Android devices into a small work station to access many accessories at the same time and increase productivity. You can find that app here: Accell Driver-less Android App in the Google Play Store. The app is compatible with devices running Android 7.1 and higher. Below is a list of known compatible devices, though there may be many others that it works with.

Known compatible devices: Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S9, S8, A20s, Motorola G7, OPPO R15, VIVO X20 A, Xiaomi MI8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1”, Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019).

You would think something like this would cost $200 – $300, but Accell markets it at just $99. Super affordable price for something so powerful when it comes to adding additional ports to most any device. If you’re in the need of additional ports for any of your devices, I highly recommend you take a look at the Accell Air USB-C Driver-less Dock and pick one up. As things slowly start to get back to normal and people start travelling and conferences and such open back up, these will be in hot demand.