VoIP is the Future of Communication

If you already have a high-speed connection in your home, you don’t need to pay for local calls. And you can make international calls at much lower rates than using your cellular carrier.

Home phone service providers facilitate a way for you to make and receive calls through your internet using VoIP (Voice over Internet protocol). You can use VoIP services to make calls through your WiFi. All you need is a high-speed internet connection.

Traditional landlines are immobile and come at high ownership and maintenance costs. VoIP service providers take away all the burden with landlines by using the cloud to transmit your calls. Persistence Market Research estimates that the global VoIP market will reach $194.5 billion by 2024.

VoIP Services

A VoIP phone service uses the internet to make calls. One way to use VoIP is through your landline connected to the internet via Ethernet cable. Or you could use a VoIP application. The VoIP service provider handles the call routing and will include other features in the service plan, including:

Voicemail

Call forwarding

Caller ID

Call logs

Call blocking

Video conferencing

Businesses embraced VoIP services to reduce call expenses. But within no time, homeowners have caught up with the attractive benefits of VoIP services. In fact, the number of residential VoIP owners rose from 28million in 2010 to 76.6 million in 2018.

You don’t even have to switch your phone number (though you have that option). Home phone services allow you to keep your current number for VoIP.

Enjoy The Mobility Of VoIP

Where landlines need you to be at the desk to make a phone call, with a VoIP service, you can make your call from any room in your house as long as you are connected to the internet. You don’t even need to be in your home.

Take Control Over Your Phone Bills

VoIP is so much cheaper for international calls. When your family or friends are scattered over continents, you can use VoIP to talk to them at an incredibly low rate. And with some home phone service providers, local calls are absolutely free.

Quality At Low Costs

You only need an affordable IP phone or adapter, which you can purchase from your VoIP service provider. Some VoIP providers charge zero monthly costs, and all you need to pay are your taxes which will hardly surpass $5.

Superior quality VoIP service providers invest in HD audio quality to give you the best calling experience. VoIP phones also have noise-cancellation features to clear up international calls. In fact, HD audio is even clearer than traditional phone calls.

No Worries About Cell Phone Reception

Areas without mobile phone signals are called dead zones. VoIP allows you to make calls in a dead zone. With VoIP, you can make calls even in your basement.

Easy To Set Up

Installing VoIP is as easy as plugging in your phone to your network and connecting to power. When using your smartphone or computer, you only need to download the VoIP app, and you can start making calls right away.

Secure Communication

No need to worry about eavesdroppers. VoIP communications are always encrypted. Always ask your provider about their security policy.

Some VoIP Service Providers Forward Your Location During Emergency Calls

One of the downsides of VoIP services is that they use your provider’s mailing address instead of your location. Landlines and cellphones stand out for their ability to show a 911 recipient your exact location. But some VoIP service providers will automatically forward your address to the 911 dispatchers. So this is a matter of the VoIP provider.

VoIP is an attractive alternative to traditional phone lines, but the success depends on your internet connection. If you need VoIP, you need to first invest in a high-speed internet connection for the best call experience.