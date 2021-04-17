Seven Technologies That Have Transformed Photography

Photography has changed so much over the past few years. We’ve seen the rise of new innovations, the fall of some trends, and the comeback of others. But unlike previous decades where cameras were only operated by highly skilled professionals, today’s equipment is user-friendly, compact and affordable, making it more accessible to the masses.

Whether you are a professional photographer or hobbyist, here are some of the most recent innovations in photography you need to know about.

On-Camera Photo Editing

Gone are the days when you had to sit behind a computer to edit photos before sending them out. Run Gun Shoot notes that the latest cameras come with powerful software that enables you to edit raw images in the camera and enhance their quality immediately. You can crop, change brightness, alter sharpness, correct distortion, and so much more on the spot. These capabilities save time, save hard drive space, and deliver a complete photo instantly.

Easy Sharing

The newest cameras have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to instantly share your photos with other devices or upload them to a storage platform. The transfer speeds are improving significantly and with the rise of image hosting sites, you don’t need to invest in hard drives that could get damaged or eventually run out of space. You just need to sign up to a cloud hosting site and store your memories securely.

AI-Powered Storage Management

Keeping track of all your photos isn’t an easy task, especially when they are spread out on different storage platforms such as Google, Dropbox, and iCloud. Locating a particular photo among loads of other images might be a nightmare, but thanks to AI, the organization of your digital photos is now a breeze. Through AI, you can group all your pictures stored on different platforms and automatically label them by date and location, helping you find the image you want in seconds, even if you haven’t named it.

360-Degree Panorama

Omnidirectional cameras are a relatively new invention that allows the user to capture a 360-degree view of a location with just a push of a button. It’s like bringing the viewer to where you are and letting them see what you see. The image captures the left, right, up, and down of the photographer’s environment. This technology is not only used in photography, but also in security cameras. It helps the user get a complete panoramic view of a location while reducing the number of cameras required to cover the area.

Drones

There was a time drones were only viewed as sophisticated military equipment. Today, consumer-grade unmanned aerial vehicles for photography are an everyday sight. They are lightweight, portable, and some can even be operated using a smartphone. Most importantly, they are allowing us to capture images from angles that weren’t previously accessible. You can now have a bird’s-eye view of your wedding or even your business’s premises.

Wearable Cameras

When going outdoors, people are increasingly ditching big and heavy cameras for the tiny wearable versions. These small and super light cams like the popular GoPro are mounted on the body and allow you to take them with you anywhere, without the inconvenience of carrying a camera bag around. Some can be mounted on a helmet, while others can be attached to eyeglasses, a finger ring, or a necklace. Apart from capturing special moments and recording social activities, some are worn to monitor health or for security purposes.

Phoneography

Camera technology is progressing so rapidly that in the next few years, smartphones might finally catch up with the features and photo quality of high-tech cameras. Most phones have cameras with multiple settings that allow you to adjust anything from the aperture, brightness and contrast. More advanced phones already come with the fisheye, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. This technology allows everyday photographers to capture professional-looking photos on the go.

New Technologies Are Expected To Continue Rolling Out

There are so many new innovations happening in the photography space every year. These breakthroughs are not only helping professional photographers deliver quality products, but they are also allowing everyday consumers to access tools that were once out of reach. Stay tuned for more advancements in the coming years to help take your photos to the next level.