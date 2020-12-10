How to Maintain a POS System

A Point of Sale (POS) system is a vital addition that every modern convenience store should have. This system helps streamline your business operations and makes your work and that of your employees easy and enjoyable. People find it convenient to shop from stores that give them a quick and convenient service with the fast-paced modern life. So, if you want to increase your sales and your profits, you ought to have a functional and effective POS system. Finding a good POS is not always easy, considering the numerous that are in the market. Orga-systems.com has done a bit of research to assist you in this quest. Since you will also need to maintain your POS, here are some tips you can use.

Maintain A Clean Environment

Ensure that your POS hardware is in an immaculate environment. Avoid putting stuff on the hardware of any kind, and always dust it to prevent the dust from accumulating on the machine. Foodstuffs are also a severe threat to these machines. You should forbid your staff from eating any kind of foodstuff while near the machine because foods can clog the hardware and cause it to malfunction.

Clean MSR

Ensure that you clean the MSR at least once every week. It can be very frustrating for a cashier and clients to have an MSR malfunction on a busy day and fail to read credit cards. There are professional cleaners that you can contract to check your machines at the end of every week. If you make it a routine, you will always catch any other problem that might be developing and save yourself the agony of having extreme emergencies.

Avoid Exposing Printers To Direct Heat

Printers and heat can never go hand in hand. Since they are made of plastic, they are bound to warp or melt if you expose them to heat. You will never realize it in time and before you know it, you cannot print out receipts hence frustrating your customers. Also, make sure you use quality printing papers as some can leave residue inside your printer, jamming it as a result.

Reset Your System

At the closing of business and before opening your store, run a test of your machines. You can reset them in the evening and test run them early in the morning before beginning your day’s operations. It is crucial to avoid getting caught off guard when the day is already too busy.

Back-up Data

Even if you have an excellent POS system and check it regularly, you can never overlook the importance of backing up your data. You never know when disaster can strike and catch you completely off guard. You can have a dedicated employee to ensure that your data is stored separately from the system every day and saved in tapes, CDs, or flash drives. Keep these data away from your store so that even if there were a major disaster, you’d still be in a position to recover the data.