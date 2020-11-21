Does Bowflex C6 Work with Peloton?

Going to the gym after work is an added task to a rather busy day. Your home could be far from the gym, meaning you have to commute, making it a challenge to get there after a long day at the office. If going to the gym is too hard for you and you would love a quiet workout session, getting yourself an exercise bike is worth trying.

Buying the Bowflex C6 is worth it as it is affordable compared to other bikes in the market. It is also flexible and versatile, making it one of the best for your home exercises. It is compatible with Peloton and other apps, and you will find out more about it in this guide.

Why Choose Bowflex Bike And Not Any Other?

The market is flooded with a wide range of exercise bikes to choose from. The Bowflex beats the others because it offers the same features and technology as other bikes, but it is affordable. Peloton may be trendy, but the Bowflex C6 is giving it a competition.

Reading a review by DynasysTech will offer you insights into why the C6 is a must buy. The bike does not have an in-built app, but it supports Peloton and other apps. You can stream live using a smart device and watch live workout classes on the bike.

Does Bowflex Work With Peloton?

Bowflex C6 is a unique indoor cycling bike as it works with several fitness and workout apps. It works well with Peloton, Zwift, Rouvy, Strava, Apple Health, and Google fit.

How Does The Bowflex C6 Work?

The C6 bike is an ideal workout equipment with recorded workout videos or live classes. You need to have a smart device with a strong internet connection to stream live classes for your workouts. You can download any compatible app on your device to stream the training lessons.

To benefit from the workout apps, you will need to subscribe to a plan. Peloton app is the most suitable as it offers you a vast collection of recorded workouts as well as live classes. These classes provide you with a chance to compete with other trainers under the guidance of trained instructors.

If you do not want to subscribe to any app, you can still enjoy working out on the bike.

Features

The Bowflex C6 bike comes with several features that enable it to function well. The features and technology match up to other high-quality bikes in the market, making it a go-to bike. Some of the most noteworthy features include the following.

Adjustable seat and handlebars that you can adjust horizontally or vertically to fit any body type.

It has holders that you can use to place your water bottles in or hold your smartphone or tablet.

The Bluetooth armband allows you to monitor your heart rate.

Compatibility with other third-party apps such as Peloton and Zwift makes it easy for a trainer to have the best training classes.

The frame warranty goes for ten years, three years for its parts, and one year for labor. There are also extended warranties that you can buy.

It has a magnetic resistance knob with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels to fit any trainer’s needs.

Pros

C6 is an excellent alternative to other exercise bikes in the market. It is affordable and a high-quality bike for workouts at home.

It comes in a compact size that can fit at home and the workplace.

It has a sturdy frame that makes it durable.

It comes with recorded workouts that you can use during your workout session.

Assembling the equipment is easy.

It has holders for your smart devices and water bottles.

Using the LCD, you can keep track of resistance and workout metrics.

It is compatible with Zwift, Peloton, and other training apps.

Cons

The instructions for assembling the equipment are not detailed.

It requires monthly costs to stream the training classes.

The bike is of high quality, but the pedals and levers do not match it.

Benefits Of Using The Bowflex C6 Bike

Safety

Your safety during workouts is paramount, and you need equipment that will not cause injuries. The C6 bike is safe to use thanks to its high-quality and light power rods that enable you to have smooth movements and no interruptions as you exercise.

Convenient

You no longer have to pay gym fees or commute to make it in time for your training. The C6 bike allows you to train at home at a schedule you are comfortable with. It is also easy to store and is convenient in areas where you do not have a large space.

Durable

The exercise bike comes with a durable frame that will serve you for years to come.

Helps You Achieve Your Goals Fast

You do not need long training hours to attain your exercise goals. You can train for as little as 20-minute sessions three times a week, and you will notice changes.