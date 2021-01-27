Video conference is an excellent way to communicate with your employees. However, a poorly run video conference is worse than not meeting at all. The Aver VC520 pro ensures that you have a successful meeting with your employees and clients. This conference video system can record high-definition video and produce clear sound with minimal setup. Here is a helpful review of the AVer VC520 Pro.

Hardware

The AVer VC520 Pro measures 7 by 5.5 by 7.2 inches (HWD). The lens comes with a 12x zoom ratio and an aperture that opens up to f/1.8 at its widest angle and narrows to f/2.8 when fully zoomed. The AVer VC520 Pro is sturdy, and you can mount it on the wall with its included bracket. The speakerphone measures 8.3 inches in diameter and 2.3 inches high. The hub is much smaller since it measures 1.2 by 3.8 by 2.8 inches (HWD). This camera also comes with a remote, which you can use to tilt, pan, and zoom your camera. The AVer VC520 Pro also comes with all the cables that you need.

Setup

The large box may make you think that it is challenging to set up the AVer VC520. However, the cords and cord inputs are straight forward making it easy to assemble the camera. The manufacturer also includes a quick setup guide to ensure that you do not miss anything. This conference video system has four primary components: the camera, speakerphone, hub, and remote. You can either mount the system on the wall using the bracket or mount it on your desk. After connecting all the components, you can now change the speakers and video to VC520 within the chosen application. The AVer VC520 works with different applications, including Skype, Microsoft Lync, Google Hangout, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and WebRTC. You can also download the optional application from AVer’s website if you want to have more control.

Video And Sound Quality

The AVer VC520 provides sharp and detailed images even on large HDTV screens. The audio quality is also good, and anyone outside the room might think that an actual participant is in the conference room. If the conference room is large, you can sync it to multiple speakers and microphone units. The zoom angle is optical, thus providing sharp close-ups. The lag between real-time and video feed is very little, making the conference less painful. The remote has ten programmable presets, which you can use if you want to focus on various people in the room. The microphone can pick sound from any direction and transmit it clearly throughout the room. The sound is also free from crackle, and the microphone reduces background noises.

Live Streaming

The Ethernet port allows you to send live videos from your VC520 Pro through cloud-based platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube. You can also send your live video to your on-premise streaming delivery network. If you want to find other cameras on your network, you can download the AVer IP Finder app.

Get the AVer VC520 Pro and experience the best video conference.