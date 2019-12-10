Review: Accell Wireless Charging Pad With Five USB Ports

So many of today’s devices now allow you to charge them in some form of wireless charging, which is absolutely amazing. Having a ton of wires and cables around for all these different devices gets rather messy. One solution that was sent to me was the Accell Wireless Charging Pad that has 5 USB ports and 2 AC outlets.

Features And Specifications

Electrical Rating: 12A, 125V, 60Hz, 1500W

5 – USB Type A ports – Total 5V/6.5A/32.5W

LED Indicator for Power Status

Convenient Cable Managment Design

90 Degree Adjustable Cord

8 ft / 2.4 m power cord

Extendable Device Stand

WPC Qi 1.1.2 Standard

Wireless Charger 5V, 1A, 5W

Port A – Ideal for use with Apple products

Port B – Ideal for use with Android products

Port U – Universal USB Smart IC

The top of the charger is a charging pad that supports 5V/1.5A/7.5W (max) wireless charging. This is great for any type of wireless charging capable smartphone. There is a blue LED that indicates when charging is taking place. And, the pad is Qi-compatible.

If you have a lot of charging power needs like myself, you are going to need more ports for charging. This wireless charging pad has 5 USB ports in total that you can use for various devices that you need to charge. Included with those 5 USB ports is two AC outlets that you can plug things into such as your laptop, Chromebook or anything else that needs a wall outlet to charge.

This charging solution has a quite small form factor, only measuring 5.2” x 5.2” square and it’s 1.75” tall. The hefty power cord (which requires a 3-pronged AC plug) comes from the corner of the pad. It’s great that it is 8 feet long (and has the additional 2 AC plugs built-in), and the cord has a 90 degrees adjustable part at the base making it easier to fit into some harder to reach places.

Please note that the AC outlets on this charging device do not have any kind of power surge protection in any way. Please be careful when plugging your laptop, Chromebook, or anything similar into this as it could get damaged if a power surge were to happen.

Included with the Accell Wireless Charging Pad is an extra piece that attaches to the product that allows you to easily hold your multiple devices. That way you’re not just laying them on the floor or the table. Very handy to keep your electronics in a safer place while they are charging.

The part of the device that really gets the most use for me is the wireless charging pad itself. You simply grab your Pixel 4 XL or iPhone XS Max like I do, place it on the top of the charging device and simply walk away. When you see that blue light come on, you know your device is charging and there’s no fiddling with cables or anything similar.

If your device is completely dead or on it’s last little percentages of life, you know that your device should be fully charged within 90 – 120 minutes, tops. I need about 10 more of these Accell Wireless Charging Pads around the house for all the devices that I have.

What makes the Accell Wireless Charging Pad even better is, you get all these ways to charge multiple devices for the cheap price of only $59.99. At that price, you simply can’t go wrong if you have multiple devices around the house that are in constant need of charging.