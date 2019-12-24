The Role of Video in Social Media Marketing

They say a picture paints 1000 words, so how many is a video worth? Although the written word still plays a major role in all aspects of marketing it’s safe to say that when it comes to social media marketing, video rules. Whether you make your own, or engage the services of a company such as creative specialists fastfwd.com, here’s a brief overview of the role video plays in social media marketing today.

Instant Impact

When an ad pops up on Facebook, or any other social media platform, do you take more notice of it if it’s text based or video? If you say text you are very much in the minority as 97% of the population say they are attracted to video. It’s the instant impact factor of video that grabs attention, then through a combination of music, audio and visual appeal it will have you clicking on the link to buy the product. It really is that simple. If you make the right video for the right product and launch it on the right platforms you will rack up sales; fact.

Promote Your Services

Not every company has products to sell, many offer services and videos to promote these are hugely popular right now. You can really go all out and entertain the masses when advertising your services and these videos can be a lot cheaper to produce. If you are, for example, a window cleaner, shots of you doing your job, with a fun soundtrack and well chosen audio could easily go viral if its placement means it reaches your optimum target audience. Whilst you can do these videos yourselves it’s still advisable to work with a video marketing specialist to make sure it gets the right message across and doesn’t end up being shared on Facebook in a jokey context.

Synchronicity

It’s highly unlikely that one video placed on one platform is going to have the effect you are hoping for. By synchronising that video so it launches on all platforms, followed by other videos on a strict schedule, you are giving yourself the best possible chances of success. This is another area where you will be best off by using the services of a professional online marketing company. They know from experience what are the best days and times to launch videos to have the biggest impact. They can synchronise all your social media accounts to keep everything moving along and to keep the video content coming.

Great Minds Think Alike

You are extremely lucky you can find a forward thinking social media marketing company who buy into your ideas and also have plenty of their own. You want these experts to be both working for you and with you. They will take your raw idea, add their magic, and produce a video that will far exceed your expectations. You only get one chance to make a first impression so work with your team and let them guide you. Yes it’s your video, and yes it’s your product or service, but these guys are experts, listen to them and learn from them.

